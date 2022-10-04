Carlinhos Maia denounces attacks on the web after declaring vote for Lula: ‘You are reprimanded’ | celebrities



Carlinhos MaiaReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Carlinhos Maia used social networks this Monday to vent about the attacks he has received on the internet since he declared his support for former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). After reversing his decision not to reveal his political stance, the influencer showed the hateful messages he received from an internet user.

In the conversation, the person “curses” the famous and wants him to be “accompanied” by the panic syndrome. “All this hate is rebuked, all this evil is rebuked. The level of messages I’ve been receiving”, said Maia, when denouncing the attacks in Instagram Stories.

In another post, the businessman was sincere when commenting on the negative messages that were sent after the end of the first round, this Sunday. “People are cursing each other for nothing. To those who follow me, don’t be like that. Opinions and differences are part of democracy and free will of each one. I’m scared of so much evil for so little”, he declared.

“Well, I am shielded by the blood of Christ and no human being has power over my life. I don’t allow it! I wish triple everything they wish me… To the good, good things, to the bad, their own poison!”, he added. Carlos.