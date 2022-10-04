Cashier changes betting receipts; see how it turned out

As of this Monday (3), the barcode of the bets generated in Caixa’s lottery houses will be replaced by a QR Code.

As of this Monday (3), the barcode of the betting receipts generated in lottery houses throughout Brazil will be replaced by a QR Code in all CAIXA Lottery game categories. With the new feature, players will be able to replay games just by showing the receipt with the new QR Code.

The innovation guarantees faster and more comfortable service, in addition to reducing the use of paper slips, offering the player the possibility of redoing the game without having to fill in everything again.

The QR Code also allows players to check in the Loterias Caixa application whether their ticket was awarded in the last contest or not, through the option “Check tickets”, found in the menu.

How to play the Caixa lottery online

It is possible to bet on Mega-Sena, +Millionária, lotofácil, quina, lotomania, timemania, double sena, lotca, lucky day and super seven. However, it is only possible to bet if the minimum game value BRL 30.

Check out the steps to play the Caixa lottery online:

Access the Caixa Loterias website and confirm that you are over 18 years old by selecting the option “Yea” In the area “All the products”, locate the category you want to bet on and tap on “Bet Now!” Fill your bet by selecting six tens. If you prefer to bet random numbers, select the option “complete the game” Inform if you want to activate the “Surprise” function and the number of tens of your game – bets with more tens cost more. Tap the button “put in cart” When entering bets, tap “Go to Payment”. It is necessary to accumulate at least BRL 30 for the system to approve the bet Log in to your Caixa account Make sure your bet is correct and tap again on the “go to payment” Enter your credit card details and complete the payment by selecting the “Purchase”.

