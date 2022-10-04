Cashier doesn’t think twice and releases money to those with a dirty name

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Well known by Brazilians, the Caixa Tem loan of up to R$ 4,500 is not the only credit option offered by the institution that can be good for those who want values ​​to invest. There is a modality that releases money for those who have a dirty name.

This is a loan of up to R$ 100 thousand from Caixa. The credit proposal is through Pledge Caixa. However, to receive the amount via loan, the citizen must leave an asset as collateral.

Negatives can place pens, jewelry, watches and silverware as collateral for the loan.

According to the rules of Pledge Caixa, the minimum amount for credit is R$50 and the maximum is R$100,000. This amount will vary according to the object that will be pledged as collateral for the loan.

What makes this modality a good option for negative people is that it does not establish any evaluation in credit institutions, such as Serasa or SPC. Therefore, see below the items can be placed as collateral.

First-rate pens;

Jewelry;

Clocks;

silverware;

Loan for those with a dirty name: see how to apply

First of all, it is necessary to have an item that can be placed as collateral. If you have, unlike the Caixa Tem loan request for individuals, the citizen must go to a Caixa branch that offers the credit modality for negative people.

Thus, the interested party must bring an identity card, CPF, proof of address and the item chosen as a guarantee. Once at the agency, the citizen must inform that he/she wants to hire the Cash Pledge Credit.

At the time of contracting, the number of installments and the form of payment will be defined. To find out more about Penhor Caixa, customers should access the bank’s official website.

