CD Projekt RED announces new game in the series

Raju Singh 1 day ago Technology Comments Off on CD Projekt RED announces new game in the series 0 Views

CD Projekt RED has announced a new project set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Without giving further details, the developer revealed “Orion” (the game’s codename) as an ambitious work and intended to further expand the adventures in Night City.

See the ad below:

Orion is a codename for our upcoming Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise even further and continue to harness the potential of this dark future universe.

So far, there is no more information about the game, but the suggestion is that it will be a sequel to the futuristic RPG released in 2020 and possibly released as a next-gen exclusive – as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty. Other news will be revealed later.

Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses 20 million copies sold

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have announced that the game has sold over 20 million copies. The milestone comes with a growing wave of interest, especially following the release of Cyberpunk: Expendables on Netflix and the debut of the PS5 and Xbox Series patch. That boost was also reflected on Steam, with the game breaking simultaneous peak records and surpassing The Witcher 3’s player base. Click here to learn more.

Don’t forget to follow the MyPS on our official TikTok profile!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp will block screenshots on single-view photos

Even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot of WhatsApp or record the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved