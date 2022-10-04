CD Projekt RED announces new game in the series

CD Projekt RED has announced a new project set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Without giving further details, the developer revealed “Orion” (the game’s codename) as an ambitious work and intended to further expand the adventures in Night City.

Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe. pic.twitter.com/JoVbCf6jYZ — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022

So far, there is no more information about the game, but the suggestion is that it will be a sequel to the futuristic RPG released in 2020 and possibly released as a next-gen exclusive – as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty. Other news will be revealed later.

Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses 20 million copies sold

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have announced that the game has sold over 20 million copies. The milestone comes with a growing wave of interest, especially following the release of Cyberpunk: Expendables on Netflix and the debut of the PS5 and Xbox Series patch. That boost was also reflected on Steam, with the game breaking simultaneous peak records and surpassing The Witcher 3’s player base. Click here to learn more.

