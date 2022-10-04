Check out the only option to watch the match between Corinthians and Juventude for the Brasileirão

Corinthians enters the field for the Brasileirão on Tuesday night. Timão faces Juventude from 21:30, in Caxias do Sul. The confrontation will have only one option to follow the duel on television.

The match will only be broadcast on the channel Premierewhich works in the system pay per view. The narration is by Odinei Ribeiro, while the comments are by Richarlyson and Sérgio Xavier.

For those who prefer, you also have the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 18:30;

Corinthians occupies the fourth position of the Brasileirão. The team has 50 points won. Timão arrives for the duel packed after winning in the last two rounds and seeks another triumph to stay in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. Youth, on the other hand, is in the last position of the competition with only 19 points added.

