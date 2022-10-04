Choro marks the end of Pantanal recordings, but without MS heat

Actors with eyes full of tears after getting emotional about the end of the recordings. (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

The recordings of the remake of the novel Pantanal end last Friday, at the station’s studios. To the frustration of some fans, the last scenes were not in Mato Grosso do Sul, as expected, including some actors, who left here in June.

That month, when the entire cast said goodbye to the Pantanal after part of the team was diagnosed with covid-19, some actors said in an interview, in the lobby of Campo Grande Airport, that they hoped to return to Mato Grosso do Sul to record the final scenes. , but this did not happen.

A fake Pantanal was designed by the production in natural settings in Rio de Janeiro, reminiscent of the biome.

This weekend, actor Guito, who plays Tibério, one of the highlights of this remake, shared excerpts from the end of the recordings on his social networks. The moment was marked by the actor’s tears and also by applause from the entire team.

“It was a beautiful story. And I hope to tell more stories,” said Guito, who showed images of the last time he wore Tiberius’ outfit.

In the social networks of José Loreto, the actor described the emotion with the end of the recordings. “We are in the final stretch of Pantanal and the heart is tight. We will not forget this incredible atmosphere between crew and cast. No ‘reva, just love’, said the actor.

Marcos Palmeira, who plays José Leôncio, won a round of applause from the team and used social media to declare himself to Jesuita Barbosa (Jove), José Loreto (Tadeu) and Irandhir Santos (José Lucas), his children in the soap opera.

“Almost at the end of this beautiful endeavor that was the Pantanal, I couldn’t stop talking about the wonderful children that this story brought me. Each one with their talent, teaching me a lot, always. A huge love that fills my chest. It was a year delicious, and being together, sharing so many things, leaves a certainty in the soul: with love everything becomes lighter. Thank you very much, Irandhir Santos, José Loreto and Jesuita Barbosa for so much complicity and harmony. I love you, “said the actor. See the video:

Already Dira Paes, who plays Filó, published a photo with the romantic couple during the wedding of their characters. “Who also can’t wait for this moment? Filó and Leôncio will say ‘yes’ to each other and it will be so beautiful”, said the actress.

The soap opera ends this coming Friday (7).

