Ciro defends “critical” support for Lula at PDT meeting

For the 4th place in the 1st round of the elections, the option is equivalent to voting for the “least worst” between PT and Bolsonaro

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, defended at a meeting of the party’s National Executive this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022) a declaration of support “critical” to ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of elections against Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The governing body of the PDT decides this Tuesday (4.Oct) ​​what guidance it will give to affiliates on their positioning in the final stage of the dispute. In the 1st round, Ciro came in 4th place, with 3.6 million votes, behind Simone Tebet, from the MDB, who had 4.9 million votes.

At this Tuesday’s meeting (Oct 4), the ex-minister and ex-governor of Ceará told his co-religionists that his support “critical” Lula translates into asking for votes for the candidate “lesser worse”.

During the campaign, Ciro gradually increased the aggressiveness of criticism of the PT governments and Lula, calling him, in the final stretch, “fascistoid” and “corrupt”.

In the debate of Globeon September 29, adopted a more respectful tone, addressing the adversary as “president Lula” and even converging with PT in some direct confrontations throughout the program.

The PDT’s support for Lula had been on its way since Monday (Oct 3), when the president of the acronym, Carlos Lupi, asked the PT to incorporate 3 of Ciro’s proposals into the ex-president’s government program.

They are the minimum income program of R$ 1,000 per family, debt renegotiation at the SPC (Credit Protection Service) and the full-time education project.

Before the meeting, the leader of the PDT in the Chamber, André Figueiredo (CE), re-elected on Sunday (2.Oct), had already told the Power 360 that the Executive meeting would define support for the PT candidate and that Lula’s party would be “Crazy” if he refused to incorporate Ciro’s proposals.