Cleitinho Azevedo publishes video of Satanist with false connection to PT

In a post on his Twitter account asking for votes for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) used a video of a Satanist with a false connection to the PT. Known as Vicky Vanilla, the man had, on Monday (3), one of his videos posted on social media wearing a Workers Party shirt and a PT flag in the background.

In the publication of the senator-elect last Sunday, the Satanist’s speech appears in the middle of the video, after he says that 40 million votes were thrown “in the trash”. Cleitinho makes reference to the percentage of whites, nulls and abstentions registered by the Electoral Justice on the Sunday of the elections. The senator-elect still asks for the support of religious people: “If you are a Christian, watch this video and stand up. Let’s turn this game around. It’s Bolsonaro in them!”, he says.

If you are a Christian watch this video and stand up. Let’s turn this game around. It’s Bolsonaro in them! pic.twitter.com/h5jDatD9JQ — Cleitinho (@cleitinhotmj) October 4, 2022

This Monday (3), after the video was broadcast on Bolsonarist networks and the son of the President of the Republic, Carlos Bolsonaro, on his Telegram channel, Satanist Vicky Vanilla said that the publication linking him to the PT and Lula was “ taken out of context”. Vanilla also stated that the former president has no relationship with the “spiritual house” he frequents.

By means of a note, released on Monday, the PT classified the video as “dishonest and that abuses people’s good faith”. Also according to the note, “Lula is a Christian, Catholic, confirmed, married and a churchgoer” and “there is no relationship between Lula and Satanism”.

In another video shared on PT supporter networks, Vicky Vanilla criticizes Lula in excerpts from an episode of the program “A Hora do Inferno”, broadcast by the channel ‘Cortes Supersônico Oficial’.

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SATANIST He hates LULA, SPREADS FAKE NEWS and calls Lula a Nazi! Two months later he “decides to support” Lula? VIRALIZE THIS VIDEO FOR THE TRUTH TO GET FURTHER!!! pic.twitter.com/ejToLivbWl — Cleber Lourenço (@ocolunista_) October 4, 2022

Cleitinho Azevedo was produced by the report of THE TIMEbut did not return calls or respond to messages until publication.