Coldplay postpones concerts in Brazil because of Chris Martin’s serious lung infection | Song

Coldplay announced that it will postpone the presentations it would make in Brazil. According to a statement, the postponement is due to vocalist Chris Martin’s serious lung infection.

The group had eight presentations scheduled in Brazil, six of them to São Paulo (15, 16, 18 and 19, 21 and 22 October) and another two to Rio de Janeiro (11 and 12 October).

“With deep regret, we have been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

“We are working to have new dates as soon as possible and will release more information in the coming days,” the statement said.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these shows, we’re so sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time when we need to prioritize Chris’ health.”

“Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. They will be in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will accommodate all ticket refund requests – which will be available at the point of sale.”

“We are optimistic that Chris will return to good health after his prescribed medical break and hope to resume touring as soon as possible.”

Coldplay performed in Brazil in September during Rock in Rio 2022. According to g1 readers, the group’s show was the best of this edition of the festival.

The band, known for grandiose performances, ordered 100,000 bracelets with artificial intelligence to be distributed to the public and ordered changes to the Mundo Stage, which gained new reflectors and light cannons.

The idea was to deliver a cosmic visual spectacle, inspired by the journey of the album “Music of the Spheres”, the group’s most recent work, released in 2021. But the sky didn’t help much.

