Coldplay postpones shows in Brazil; Chris Martin has a serious lung infection – Who

+



Coldplay (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News)

O Coldplay announced the postponement of the presentations in Brazil this Tuesday (4). A statement was posted on the band’s Instagram page. Frontman Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a serious lung infection and will be on bed rest for three weeks.

“With deep regret, we have been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks. dates as soon as possible and we will release more information in the coming days,” the statement reads.

The band would perform in Rio on October 11 and 12; in São Paulo on the 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd. The shows in Argentina from October 25th to November 8th were maintained.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these shows, we are so sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience, and we are so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time when we need to prioritize Chris’ health. Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will take place in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also accommodate all ticket refund requests – which will be available at the point of sale. We are optimistic that Chris will return to good standing. health after the prescribed medical break and we hope to resume touring as soon as possible. To all affected, please accept our sincere apologies and thank you, as always, for your love and support.”