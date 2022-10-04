“Come be part of my office”







Thiago and Bruno Gagliasso Photo: Instagram / Disclosure

Thiago Gagliasso, 33 years old, was elected as a state deputy for Rio de Janeiro. The actor, who supports Jair Bolsonaro (PL), did not fail to celebrate his new position by needling his brother, Bruno Gagliasso40 years old, and who supports Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I know I had some protest votes that I know. ‘Oh, I’m going to vote for him just because of the shit his brother says’. You guys beat up the urn, okay? Do you think I’m silly? Thank you. For you talking so much shit you managed to give me so many votes. So thank you. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And you’re invited to be part of the cabinet. Don’t you want to support the culture? Show your class the works that we are going to do and how public money is used in culture. I’ll teach you. Come here. Stop by the office”, he said. Thiago Gagliassoin a tone of irony.

the brother of Bruno Gagliasso He also stressed that he intends to help Bolsonaro’s campaign in the second round of the presidential election.

“I wish the biggest problem in my life now was the opinion of someone who doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. Now, what started as a meme, a joke, a fight, has become something for grown-ups, for men, for the responsibility of 102,000 votes I had, and above all, the president’s trust. That’s what brought me here and I’m eternally grateful for that. But now it’s time to change the game,” he said.

