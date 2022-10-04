CONSULT VALUES TO RECEIVE: Attention! FORGOTTEN MONEY can be released in October

O Central Bank (BC) had informed that the second phase of consultations on the Amounts Receivable would begin on May 2nd. However, the date has been postponed and remains unannounced. Faced with this, millions of Brazilians are anxiously awaiting the release of the system.

The postponement of the consultation period was a decision of the Central Bank, since the institution’s servers were on strike. However, for the time being, consultations with the Amounts Receivable are temporarily suspended.

However, the BC announced that it will soon release a new calendar regarding the reopening of the system. Through it, citizens are able to identify whether they have a ‘forgotten’ available balance in a bank or financial institution.

According to the bank, about R$ 8 billion are forgotten by Brazilians. However, half of this amount has already been transferred to its holders in the first phase of returning the system, or approximately R$ 4 billion.

2nd phase of Amounts Receivable

The Values ​​Receivable System has some changes after completion of the first phase. One of them is that it will not be necessary to make an appointment. In this way, the citizen will be able to request the withdrawal of the money at the time of the first consultation.

In addition, the system will rely on new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, those who did not have amounts receivable in the first step should consult again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new amount available for you to withdraw.

?

In short, in the new return round, the citizen will be able to check if there is a balance present concerning:

Fees that were improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the BC;

Installments or obligations related to credit operations that were improperly charged;

Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC);

Prepaid and postpaid payment accounts that ended up being closed with the balance still available;

Registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies and securities distributing companies for the registration of closed customer operations with available balance;

Entities that are in extrajudicial liquidation;

Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund (FGCoop).

Finally, it is important to note that so far there is no forecast for consultations or transfers of amounts. In any case, citizens expect this release to take place this October. The procedure is carried out through the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/.

How to withdraw forgotten money?

After making your initial account in the system Amounts Receivable, it is necessary to withdraw the amounts, if you have available amount.

Here’s how to withdraw receivables:

go to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the informed date and log in;

on the informed date and log in; After that, perform queries on the amounts receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;

Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.