Corinthians ‘delivery’ on video with Vítor Pereira traveling with news in front of Juventude

Coach must count on a stronger team to win the lantern of the Brazilian Championship in Caxias do Sul

In the victory over Cuiabá, Vítor Pereira had to replace the defender babble in the starting interval. Gil ended up playing the final 45 minutes of the duel won by Corinthians by 2 to 0 and that kept the team in the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the alvinegro coach revealed details of the Paraguayan’s physical problem, the absolute holder of the defense since his return, in the middle of the year.

“Balbuena returned from the national team where he played two matches for Paraguay, he came with a discomfort in the adductor (muscle),”, explained Pereira. From there, the question arose as to whether the sheriff would be able to recover in time for the match against Juventude, scheduled for this Tuesday (04), in Caxias do Sul. Behold, Corinthians himself deciphered the mystery on social networks.

Balbuena appeared in the images released by the Club of the delegation’s departure to Rio Grande do Sul. Right-back Fagner, midfielder Renato Augusto, and forwards Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto also appear.

Timão faces Juventude this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. In case of triumph, the team led by Vítor Pereira can become vice-leader, if Fluminense and Internacional stumble in their respective games.