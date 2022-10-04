Corinthians will pay more than 70% of the value of Copa do Brasil final tickets

A measure by Corinthians will allow its fans to pay a lower amount than the stipulated amount to watch the final of the Copa do Brasil, on the 19th, against Flamengo at Maracanã. Annoyed with the R$ 400 charged by the rival for the visiting fans, the club will use the income obtained in the first leg to finance the black and white fans on the way back.

Timão will pay R$310 on its own for each of the 3,800 made available to Fiel for the match in Rio de Janeiro, leaving only R$90 to be paid by its fans – which represents a 77.5% discount.. The “relief” comes from the tickets negotiated to the 2,800 flamenguists who will accompany the duel at the Neo Química Arena, a week before the final decision. The information is from ge.globe.

At Corinthians’ home, the value for visiting fans will also be R$400. The establishment of prices came from weeks of negotiations between the clubs, where Flamengo took an inflexible stance regarding the value, considered high by the Corinthian leadership.

It is estimated that Flamengo fans at Neo Química Arena generate something around R$1.1 million to Corinthians’ coffers. The total amount, therefore, will be divided between the 3,800 tickets for the decision at Maracanã, which amounts to R$310 defined as Timão’s slaughter.

It is important to highlight something reported by the My Helm this Monday afternoon: Corinthians fans who stay in the South Sector of the Arena, in the same view as the visitors, in the first leg, do not need to pay the same R$ 400 as Flamenguistas. With the discount of the Fiel Torcedor program, this amount will be R$ 38.50.

