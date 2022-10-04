Counting of votes: 100% of the polls are totaled | Elections 2022

The counting of votes for the first round of the 2022 elections ended on Tuesday morning (4), with 100% of the ballot boxes totaled. The conclusion took place more than 41 hours after the scheduled time for the end of voting.

There were sections in which voters queued up to vote until Sunday night, even though the polls were expected to close until 5 pm. Because of queues, at 9 pm some people were still voting for Duque de Caxias, Búzios, Belford Roxo and the capital of Rio de Janeiro (they, who entered at the correct time, waited with the gates closed).

Amazonas was the last state to complete the counting of votes. The delay was due to a single ballot box that had to be replaced by paper ballots. The case took place in a riverside community in Coari, in the interior of the state.

(see in the links below the summary of the results).

In the fiercest dispute since redemocratization, Lula and Bolsonaro will face each other in the 2nd round

The result of the presidential contest, with Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round, had been announced on Sunday, at 9:25 pm, when 96.93% of the polls had already been counted. At that point, the former PT president had reached 47.85% (54.8 million) of the valid votes, and the current president of the Republic, candidate for reelection, 43.7% (50.1 million).

On Tuesday morning, the votes for Lula had reached 57,259,504, or 48.43% of the valid votes, and those that went to Bolsonaro amounted to 51,072,345, or 43.20% of the total valid votes. The two will compete in the second round on the 30th.

The gubernatorial election was concluded as early as Sunday in 14 states and the Federal District. Another 12 states will also need a second round for governor.

The disputes for the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Senate and the legislative assemblies do not have a second round and have already been concluded. For the Chamber, the elected federal deputies will occupy the 513 seats in the house. Among the 50 most voted, 20 were elected by the state of São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country, with 22.16% of the total number of voters.

For the Senate, each state elected a name. The House has a total of 81 seats. In 2022, voters decided on the composition of a third of them, that is, 27. In 2026, each voter will vote for two names, and the remaining 54 will be renewed (or maintained).

City presidential election

Still in the presidential elections, Lula took first place in 3,378 cities in Brazil, with a great preponderance in the Northeast, while Bolsonaro took the lead in 2,192 cities, especially in the Midwest and South regions.

Lula was the most voted in all the municipalities of Ceará, Paraíba, Piauí and Sergipe. Bolsonaro, in turn, completely conquered Rondônia, in addition to the Federal District.