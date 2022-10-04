Couple spends honeymoon in hospital after fiance falls during tribute

An engaged couple had to spend their honeymoon at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, after the groom dislocated his shoulder while performing a choreography in honor of his wife.

Adam and Helen Quinn formalized their union on March 6, after having to reschedule their wedding four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the long-awaited ceremony, Adam decided to surprise the bride in front of the guests by doing a humorous dance and singing the song of a metalcore band called Parkway Drive.

A crew recording the wedding recorded the moment when Adam runs, slips and falls, using his arm for support and injuring himself.

“I was singing a classic love song, I thought it was very romantic. But then I fell and dislocated my shoulder,” said the man in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail.

“He came to me looking like a ghost. He said he thought he had broken his arm. We basically went out the back door,” Adam’s wife told Australian channel 7News.

The groom was taken to the hospital on a stretcher and given sedatives to have his shoulder put back in place.

Facing the situation with good humor, Hellen, who spent the night with her husband in the hospital, published a photo dressed as a bride and hugging him, sedated, in bed. “In sickness and in health”, joked the bride in the caption of the post.

Six months later, the man is fully recovered from the wound.