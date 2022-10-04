Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January, says British newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to leave Manchester United before the start of the current season, but he did not receive concrete offers and ended up staying at the club. In addition, Erik ten Hag, the new coach of the Red Devils, also wanted his stay. However, that scenario has changed, according to ‘The Telegraph’.

The Portuguese star has embittered the bench and ten Hag would already consider selling him in January, if United receive a proposal that he considers reasonable for the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a preference for playing for a team that was playing in the Champions League, but he only received offers from Al Hilal until the closing of the last transfer window, according to the publication. He hopes an increase in his playing time at United and a good World Cup will open more doors in European football for the January window.

In the current season, the Lusitanian played eight games – just three as a starter – and scored just one goal with the Manchester United shirt.