Cruyff vs Maradona: Ajax heats up duel against Napoli with beautiful image; see | Champions League

Ajax host Napoli this Tuesday for the third round of Group A of the Champions League. And to promote the duel, the Dutch club published on social networks a beautiful drawing in which Johan Cruyff, Ajax’s greatest idol, and Diego Maradona, the greatest player in Napoli’s history, are together watching the game on a cloud (see below).

Cruyff, after which the Ajax stadium is named, began his career with the Amsterdam team in 1964 and played until 1973. Then he returned in 1981 and played for two more years. He won several titles, including three Champions League. He also coached the club afterwards, lifting two Dutch titles and a defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Maradona, who also names the stadium of Napoli, played between 1984 and 1991 at Napoli, playing 259 matches and scoring 199 goals with the shirt of the team from Sul da Bota. And he helped the club lift its first Scudetto in history in the 86/87 season.

With one victory and one defeat so far, Ajax is third in the group and has the strength of its fans to score again in the competition.

On the other hand, Napoli is the leader, with six points and wants to maintain its unbeaten record, in addition to taking a step towards qualifying for the next phase.