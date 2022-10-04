Cruzeiro already earns BRL 3.5 million per month with partners and plans improvements

“It is certainly one of the most profitable programs in the country. We cannot analyze 100%, because not all (clubs) disclose in their balance sheets exactly how much the partner-fan program represents. what we did, we have no doubt that we are one of the most profitable”, he said.
To get an idea of the evolution of this revenue in the club’s cash flow, Scio 5 Estrelas earned BRL 7.29 million in 2021, according to the financial statement.
SAF management expects to close the year with revenues of R$ 35 million, which would represent a 380% growth compared to 2021.
Program growth
For 2023, with Cruzeiro back in Serie A, Ronaldo has already set the goal of 100,000 members. But, before this growth, the club wants to better structure the program to offer more advantages, experiences and an efficient service.
The further structuring of the service has the other objective of guaranteeing the renewal of the annuity of current members and giving agility to new members.
Plans available from Scio 5 Stars
For the residents of Greater Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro has plans of R$21/ms (Team do Povo), R$42/ms (Cruzeiro Semper), R$99/ms (Fenomenal) and R$180/ms (Multicameo).
The Efficient plan (PCD) costs R$ 69.90/month (with the right to a companion).
The Kids and Diamond plans are no longer available for new members on the program’s website.
Inland fans have access to plans of R$30/ms (Cruzeiro Semper Interior), R$75/ms (Fenomenal Interior) and R$135/ms (Multicampea Interior).
In turn, Cruzeiro residents from abroad have plans available at US$21/month (Scio Internacional) and US$10/month (Scio Internacional Kids).
Number of Cruzeiro members, year by year
2022 – 69.7 thousand active members
Partners – R$ 35 million projected this year
Box office – 26,797,976.10 (to date)
2021 – 43 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 7.29 million
Box office – BRL 2.38 million (pandemic)
2020 – 43 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 11.8 million
Ticket office – BRL 1.04 million (pandemic)
2019 – 53 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 14.12 million
Box office – BRL 18.3 million
2018 – 48 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 23.1 million
Box office – BRL 23.9 million
2017 – 38 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 22.3 million
Box office – BRL 16.4 million
2016 – 78 thousand active members
Partners – Not reported in the balance sheet
Members and box office – BRL 31.3 million
2015 – 70 thousand active members
Partners – Not reported in the balance sheet
Members and box office – BRL 43 million
2014 – 67 thousand active members
Members – R$ 56 million (informed by the club poca)
Ticket Offices – BRL 85.7 million
2013 – 46.2 thousand active members
Partners – BRL 33 million
Box office – BRL 63.7 million
2012 – 7 thousand active members (Mineiro closed)
Partners – BRL 8.4 million
Box office – BRL 10.5 million