Cruzeiro will reach 32 games in the lead, surpassing sequences of historic titles in Serie A | cruise

Cruzeiro won, in advance, its fourth title in the history of consecutive points. There were three editions of Serie A and, now, one of Serie B. All with consistent campaigns, with long periods at the end of the table. This year, the sovereignty of Paulo Pezzolano’s team is impressive.

The first round that the team ended at the top of the table was the seventh, with a 1-0 victory over Náutico, with a goal from Willian Oliveira. And he never left the table’s prime position. Unable to be reached until the end, it will accumulate 32 rounds in the lead.

Considering the other years in which Cruzeiro was the Brazilian champion for consecutive points, this mark just doesn’t surpass that of 2014, when the team led by Marcelo Oliveira spent 33 games at the top of the table – from 6th to 38th.

In the previous year, in the conquest of the third championship of Serie A, they were the last 23 games in a row as a leader. That team beat all opponents, at least once, which Paulo Pezzolano’s Cruzeiro can also do in this Series B.

The number of Paulo Pezzolano’s team is also well above the sequence conquered by the team in 2003, commanded by Luxemburgo, highlighted by Alex and marked by the conquest of the Triple Crown. Even with the championship having 46 rounds, the team that impressed Brazil stayed the last 18 at the top. That was Cruzeiro’s biggest series as a leader.

Cruzeiro has also achieved, this year, its longest unbeaten streak in the history of running points. At the moment, there are 15 games without losing in Serie B, with six remaining in dispute, against Ituano, Sport, Vila Nova, Guarani, Novorizontino and CSA.

Although they are different contexts of competitions – considering the Serie A titles in the past -, Cruzeiro of 2022 played in Serie B with the lowest sheet of the club in the three years spent in the competition, also reducing the budget for signings throughout this season .

