Daniel receives polls from clubs abroad and may decide to leave Inter at the end of the season | International

Lacking in the last three games, Daniel could be living his last moments at Inter. As found out the ge the goalkeeper received polls from clubs abroad and is considering leaving Beira-Rio at the end of the season.

Clubs from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Belgium, Holland and Turkey sought information and are evaluating an attack by the goalkeeper after the Brasileirão. There are signs for proposals. The idea is for a sale of shirt 1 to take place.

Daniel renewed with Colorado last year until the end of 2023. That is, starting in July of the next season, he could sign a pre-contract with any team to leave Beira-Rio free of charge at the end of the contract.

Daniel has 46 matches in the season

The 28-year-old was hoping to be called by the club to talk about the future. But so far he hasn’t been approached by management, and making a deal in the next transfer window comes naturally.

The troubled relationship with the fans also weighs on the possible departure. Since taking the title of the colorada goal, the goalkeeper lives with oscillations and criticism from the stands.

Daniel has recovered from the trauma to his right eye and is already taking part in training with his teammates to improve his physical conditioning. There is doubt as to whether he will be listed for this Wednesday’s match against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

Revealed in Colorado, the shirt 1 debuted for the professional team in 2017, during the Serie B dispute. He has 89 matches in total. A starter since last year, he has been on the field 46 times this season.

