Daughter of Renato Aragão, at 23, reveals diagnosis of disease

Renato Aragão’s daughter made a statement on social media and opened up about the illness

This Monday (03), the actress Livian aragondaughter of comedian actor Renato aragon, used social media to make a statement to millions of followers. On her Instagram profile, the 23-year-old spoke about her health and revealed an illness.

During an interaction with the public, she was asked about the matter and did not hide the reality. “I saw that you are diabetic, is it true?”, asked the internet user. In turn, the daughter of the eternal Didi, reported that she really suffers from the disease due to excess blood glucose, detailing the habits in the face of the problem.

According to Livian herself, she does not use insulin, a substance used by most patients who suffer from diabetes. But the young woman assured that she takes care of herself to the fullest, including making frequent visits to the doctor.

“I’m always taking care of myself and going to the doctor. I don’t use insulin. Everything is under control and life goes on”, said the daughter of Renato Aragão, exposing the reality to the public.

