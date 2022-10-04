Deolane ‘scolds’ allies

Deolane Bezerra raged against Bárbara Borges and Kerline Cardoso after being informed about the beef involving the beds in the bay of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). In the company of Pétala Barreiros, Bia Miranda, Vini Buttel, Moranguinho and Lucas Santos, the lawyer said that her allies should have positioned themselves more firmly.

“I hate it! I’m possessed here! But I’ll tell you: she’s buying the pain of others again”, shouted Deolane.

“Today we’re going to sleep on top,” assured Petala. Bia got excited: “Oh, so today you’re going to follow me! Today I’m going to be in charge. It’s going to be my way, so that’s it.”

“Put the mattresses outside! You just can’t do things that the ‘people’ think they’re taking away. Ingrid did it”, recalled the lawyer.

“You just can’t throw the mattress in the lake,” Petal said. Strawberry Shortcake joined in: “No. Otherwise, it’s punishment. Because of the animals.”

Deolane continued screaming, “teaching” what the peons should say: “You’re thinking the mattresses here are bad, so go sleep outside! Understand? Just say it. Go sleep at the fucker’s house. Ready.”

“I used to say all the time: ‘If it was Deolane here, no one would let out a peep’. And they wouldn’t open their mouths. Bia said: ‘Kiko, let’s tell our mother everything,'” Petal laughed. Deolane chided, “Oh, that’s childish.”

“Relax, today we’re going to sleep on top, yes,” assured Petala.

“I can’t even imagine the ‘new girl’ [Bia] being ‘abestada’ like that. Just walking around with Petal, really”, commented Deolane.

“But she held me back”, defended Bia. Petal explained: “It’s because she doesn’t talk, she’s just ‘break in the fuck *'”.

The lawyer interrupted: “That’s right. That’s right. Yesterday I was analyzing myself at Bia’s age. I was just the same! But I knew how to get in and out of everywhere. You have to prioritize that in your life. But it’s no use starting the business and turning back. They went downstairs, took the beds, heard two screams and left. Are you the daughters of a frightened father?”.

