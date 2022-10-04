Director Considered Leaving Directing After Chadwick’s Death

Ryan Cooglerfilm director black Pantheropened up about his grief for the movie star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer. In an interview with EW this Monday (3), the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to think about pursuing a career in audiovisual.

“I was at a point where I was like ‘I’m walking away from this business‘” Coogler said. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie at the time [ou] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt so much. I was like ‘Man, how could I open up to feeling like this again?’”

Ryan also reveals that seeing photos of him with Boseman and interviews where his friend talked about what the character of T’Challa and Wakanda has helped him. The actor has always been a staunch supporter of the film, and hearing Boseman’s words, Coogler found himself thinking about the future again. “I was poring over many of our conversations we had, about what I perceived to be the end of his life.“, explains the director. “I decided it made more sense to continue.”

Coogler is directing the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which won an unprecedented trailer today, the 3rd. The preview prepares for the arrival of Namor and shows Wakanda getting organized for battle.

The sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits will return to the world of Wakanda, reuniting with characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). The film should also pay tribute to T’Challa, the character of actor Chadwick Boseman, deceased in 2020.

Also return to the roster Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. Among the news are Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thornewhich will be Riri Williams/Ironheart.

the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 11th.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on Youtube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.