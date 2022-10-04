Discover 3 fragrances that contribute to relaxation and concentration

We live in a world that has been dominated by a lot of turmoil. In the rush of everyday life, stress is frequent for most people. Knowing the best way to deal with it – naturally – is very important. Did you know that there are three fragrances that can make all the difference, as they promote increased relaxation and concentration?

3 natural fragrances for you to have at home

The smells that will be pointed out today can be used in different ways. The most common are candles or diffusers that are placed anywhere. See which fragrances are best known and loved by everyone.

Lavender

The most popular, without a doubt, is lavender. It has properties that control emotional stress and aid sleep. Precisely because it has a calming effect on the nerves and also relieves nervous tension, as well as headaches and migraines, it is one of the most used.

Rosemary

It can be said that this is the ideal way to start your day right. You will notice the difference in feeling it first thing in the morning. Rosemary has stimulating properties that will improve memory, fight physical fatigue, headaches and mental fatigue.

Jasmine

In addition to lavender, jasmine is also very popular and can also be used for a calming effect; however its oil is often used as a natural antidepressant because of its stimulant properties. In tune, they generate positive feelings, trust and give a lot of energy.

Essential oils are excellent options

When we talk about fragrances, we’re talking about wonderful essential oils that keep you focused or calm, depending on what you’re using. They are nothing more than substances synthesized in natural oils that plants themselves store and release.

They are well known for providing too many physical and mental health benefits through scents. This is known as aromatherapy. Depending on ownership, they can have the following functions:

Soothing;

Disinfectant;

Stimulant;

Healing;

Insecticide, fungicide, bactericide, repellent;

Natural cleaning.

Generic benefits of essential oils

Because they have terpenes in the composition, these fragrances can provide us with many benefits, as we mentioned earlier. In general, we can point out some of them: