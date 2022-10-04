Do you want to deactivate the Nubank card approximation payment? See how easy it is!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

In recent months, some cases of scams and credit card thefts have taken over social media, leaving many users worried. For the most part, people had accounts in fintechs such as Nubank, C6 Bank among others operating in the market.

Because of this, the search for tips and tricks to increase the security of applications and cards has become greater, and disable contactless payment it’s one of the first steps. Not sure how? Check it out below.

What is approach payment?

In general, contactless payment is a way of facilitating the process of purchasing products or services. This is because it allows payment in machines by approaching the credit card, without the need to insert it. These transactions do not even require a confirmation password.

READ MORE: Credit card for negatives at Nubank – See how it works!

It’s a great way to speed up a previously time-consuming task, especially in more mundane environments like gas stations. However, because it does not require a password, this method has been used by profiteers, which ends up putting customer data and accounts at risk.

That’s because a scam that has become very common is to bring a machine close to the victims’ wallet and pass some value without their consent. In addition, there is also the possibility of being misused by anyone in cases of theft or loss of the card.

How to disable contactless payment

The process is very simple and can be done in a few minutes at Nubank. Enough open the roxinho app and click profile icon, right in the upper left corner of the screen. Then look for the option “Configure card” in the menu and uncheck all the options “Proximity shopping (contactless)”. Finally, just click “Ok” and enjoy the security of your card without payment by approximation.

READ MORE: New Alt.Bank card has lower interest rates and free annuity

Now, any purchase made with the credit card will have to go through the usual method, where you will have to enter it in the payment machines and enter the password.

If you liked this article and want to have access to several others, just continue browsing through Travel Routes!