Do yourself a favor, take 120 minutes out of your day to watch this charming movie that just hit Netflix

Rich people have worries that will never afflict the rest of pedestrian humanity. After spending entire afternoons washing, cutting, dyeing and brushing their hair in fashionable salons to attend convescots washed down with champagne and Ossetian caviar where they talk about everything that matters, as well as more frivolous subjects like the perrengues of education, neglected security, health on the brink of death and, as I forgot, culture, the aristocrats of Europe, France and Bahia develop a thousand and one tricks to find a little fun and fight the fundamental splendor of life. Imagine what it would be like in the course of the 18th century, a time when, as absurd as it may seem to brats and brats of generation Z, internet, video upload and download platforms, dating apps (do you still say “flirt”?) and , obviously, the infamous social networks were nothing more than a daydream that not even the wildest dreams of the most rebellious fiction writers dared to sustain — I lie; perhaps Philip K. Dick (1928-1982) or, of course, George Orwell (1903-1950), went that far, yes.

Just for having managed to catabolize a tiny part of the reality that surrounded her, Jane Austen (1775-1817) was one of the greatest geniuses of her time. Not exactly wealthy, the daughter of an Anglican elder, the withdrawn girl from Steventon, a rural village in northern Hampshire, southern England, became a sophisticated, if rather sober, woman. Much of the splendor of balls and the inconsequential racket of the types she created during horseback riding and spring hunts, the author of “Reason and Sensibility” (1811), “Pride and Prejudice” (1813) and “Persuasion” (1817) drew from the memories of what he saw, not what he lived. Surprising to this day as they span the years and retain the attention of readers of the most varied luggage, the Austenian classics continue to mesmerize thanks to the priceless talent of a woman who was never afraid, either of polemics or of ideological patrols, and delved deep to expose the ridicule of the brutish elite on which it fed, but which also devoured it.

In the case of “Emma”, it is necessary to make the necessary considerations. Published in December 1815, this new chronicle not only of life in pre-Victorian England, but also of much of the modus pensendi of that period, the book still serves as a source of inspiration for diametrically opposed reasons. The narrative, by extolling the levity of the title character, inspires the rage of the mentally weak who refuse to submit Austen’s work to the necessary contextualization and recognize the obvious, that is, the story is more than two centuries old – and still amazingly against the supporters of certain segments, both of society and of specialized critics, who determine what is true or false, what is or is not worth saying. It is for these and many others that “Emma”, released to the cinema by the American Autumn de Wilde in 2020, snatches the audience right from the first scenes, for digging into the dirty soul of aristocrats thirsty to find anything that smells of feeling, but who, hampered by their moral laxity and cowardice, rarely leave the shadows of misfortune and malice.

What we have here is yet another example of a film whose main actress ends up dulling the shine of the story, which, as has been said, retains its vigor. It’s hard to imagine another interpreter for Emma Woodhouse that didn’t bring together the mischievousness, the freshness, the exotic beauty and, of course, the competence of Anya Taylor-Joy. Her absorption of Austen’s anti-heroine gives an exact measure of what a post-adolescent girl should be like, like the maiden on whom the writer leans, and De Wilde, do her justice, perfectly reproduces the ambivalent climate of mood and morbidity. , heat and cold, matter and spirit that emanate from the story on which your film is inspired. Spoiled by her father, a great performance by Bill Nighy, Emma, ​​rejects one by one the marriage proposals that arise, because she is very rich and does not depend on a man who sooner or later will subjugate her – a more Austenian concept. , impossible — but also (and especially) for feeling unconsciously oppressed by the love of this father, a misanthropic widower who has reached his age, an idea that Eleanor Catton’s script, faithful to the original, preserves. From this first conflict, the confusions of an Emma are born who learns to deal with her own feelings and the intentions and fantasies of others, such as those of the handmaid Harriet, played by Mia Goth; the widower Robert Martin, by Connor Swindells; and, of course, of George Knightley, an Emma in pants, Johnny Flynn’s character.

De Wilde gallantly unravels this skein, with the right to a happy ending for all, another mark of Jane Austen, a witch and a fairy that cinema does well to resurrect from time to time.

Movie: Emma

Direction: Autumn de Wilde

Year: 2020

Genres: Drama/Comedy

Note: 9/10