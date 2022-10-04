Doctor reveals how your blood affects your sexual performance

A person’s sexual performance can be closely linked to their blood. That’s what a New York endocrinologist says. Florence Committee says that everything will depend on the flow, consistency and content of the blood.

According to the doctor, having too much sugar, cholesterol and iron in the bloodstream can narrow the vessels, making it more difficult for the blood to travel to the penis or vagina.

Credit: Sirawit99/istockDoctor reveals how your blood affects your sexual performance

In men, this can make erections difficult or inconsistent, but both sexes can experience lulls in libido as a result.

High blood pressure can also decrease levels of nitric oxide, which serves as a dilator and acts on the cells in the walls of blood vessels, causing smooth muscle to relax and making orgasm difficult.

What to do?

The good news, according to Comite, is that most of these problems are reversible with a few simple dietary changes.

One of the precautions is to avoid red meat, as excess iron can lead to erectile dysfunction and lack of menstruation in women.

Credit: CreVis2/istock Type of diet directly interferes with blood concentration, which can interfere with or improve sexual performance.

Sweets and sugary drinks should also be limited because high blood sugar levels damage nerves and blood vessels and also thicken the blood, restricting its ability to travel to the penis to form an erection.

On the other hand, eating foods rich in zinc, such as beans, flavonoid-rich berries, and oily fish that are full of vitamin B6 can help clean your arteries and optimize blood flow.