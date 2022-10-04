Does the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance already have a date to be paid?

The federal government confirmed the deferral of payments of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with base year 2021 for millions of Brazilians. The transfers should be made by the end of this year, but it is already known that this will not happen.

Read more: Caixa releases FGTS withdrawal of up to R$ 2,900 in OCTOBER; see who receives

The benefit is equivalent to up to a minimum wage in force and is intended for workers in the private sector and public servants in the three spheres that comply with some pre-established rules. These professionals count on the value as a financial reinforcement every year.

During the pandemic, the government also decided to postpone the transfers of PIS/Pasep with base year 2020, which should have been deposited in 2021. It is possible that the measure resulted in the postponement of this year’s calendar, since if this did not occur, the payment would have been doubled.

PIS/Pasep allowance: who receives it?

As mentioned, the 2021 allowance is a right for employees of private companies and public servants who comply with the rules below:

Register with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years in 2021; Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month in that year; Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2021; Have the correct information in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or e-Social.

When will the benefit be paid?

There is still no forecast for payment of the allowance for last year, but the expectation is that it will occur in 2023. In this way, a new possibility of double transfer of PIS/Pasep arises.

For updates on salary bonus information, access the Digital Work Card application, the Caixa Econômica Federal website or call the Central Alô Trabalho telephone number 158.