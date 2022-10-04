Dollar falls again, after biggest daily decline since 2018 the day before | Economy

At 12:20 pm, the US currency was down 0.54% to R$5.1468. See more quotes.

The day before, the US currency closed the day down by 4.07%, at R$5.1746 – biggest daily drop since June 8, 2018, when the dollar closed down 5.5%.

As a result, it started to accumulate a fall of 7.18% in the year against the real. Despite this, it is still far from the lowest price of the year: in April, it reached R$ 4.6076.

After the result of the first round, the stock market rises and the dollar falls

What is messing with the markets?

The fall of the dollar abroad contributed to the depreciation of the US currency in the local market, in another day of recovery of the global appetite for risk, highlights Reuters.

“We are seeing a persistent appetite for risk abroad today – following yesterday’s movement. I believe that the real and our other assets are benefiting from this external movement,” Fernando Bergallo, director of operations at FB, told Reuters Capital.

Meanwhile, investors continued to react positively to Sunday’s election results. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was the most voted in the first round, but reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) performed better than expected, which was received by markets as a sign that Lula may need to moderate his speech and seek more central alliances.

“More than the result of the presidential election in the first round, it was the composition of the Congress that brought a positive bias to our scenario”, evaluated Bergallo.

More than half of the 27 seats at stake in the Senate were taken by candidates declared to be bolsonaristas, while allies of the current president also guaranteed victory in the first round for the governments of Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and the Federal District.

Markets interpreted this result as a sign that, even if Lula reaches the Planalto, he will face a lot of resistance in the Legislature to the economic and fiscal agenda promised during his campaign. PT has already said several times that, if elected, he would abandon the spending cap rule, an instrument considered an anchor for public accounts.

The real has been highlighted by several experts as one of the most resilient currencies in the world in the face of an adverse international scenario, with markets fearing a recession as the world’s main central banks raise their interest rates to control inflation.

“The untold story of 2022 is ‘Resurgent Brazil,'” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a Twitter post. “We’ve shifted to an equilibrium of higher commodity prices… This is a big boost for Brazil.”

Another factor pointed out as a cushion for the local currency is the high level of the Selic rate, which the Central Bank kept at 13.75% in its last monetary policy meeting. High interest rates make the real attractive for investors looking to profit from carry trade strategies, or borrowing in a low-interest country currency and investing that money in more profitable markets.