Donald Trump congratulates Jair Bolsonaro on going to the second round of the elections

Former US President Donald Trump congratulated Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Monday (3) for his performance in the first round of the presidential elections.

In a publication made on the social network itself, Truth Social, Trump wrote that Bolsonaro overcame “inaccurate research and fake news” to reach the second round.

Without naming the opponent, Trump referred to Lula as a “radical left-wing challenger” in the election.

“Now that other conservatives are out of the picture, President Bolsonaro is in a very strong position to win BIG (sic). Most importantly, he will be victorious because the wonderful people of Brazil appreciate the great work he has done and is doing. Tremendous increase in voters in the last 24 hours!”, said the Republican politician.

The current president finished in second place, with 43.20% of the valid votes, behind Lula (PT), with 48.43%. The two will face each other in the second round, which will be held on October 30th.











Latin American leaders speak out





Argentina









Unlike Trump, Argentine President Alberto Fernández addressed the PT candidate, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, in a publication made on Sunday night (2), after the confirmation of the second round. “I extend my sincere respect to the people of Brazil for their profound democratic expression,” he wrote.















Colombia









The newly sworn-in president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also congratulated Lula on the vote. “I congratulate Lula on his victory in the first round. I congratulate the Brazilian people for their enormous electoral participation,” Petro wrote.















Mexico









Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, also took to social media to celebrate the partial victory of Lula, whom he called “brother and companion”. “The people of Brazil have once again demonstrated their democratic vocation and, above all, their inclination towards equality and justice,” wrote the Mexican.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



