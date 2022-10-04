Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation and demands BRL 2.4 billion – News









Former US President Donald Trump sued the CNN this Monday (3) accusing her of defaming him for fear that the Republican will run for president again in 2024, demanding US$ 475 million (about R$ 2.4 billion) in damages.

THE CNNone of the top television broadcasters in the United States, “attempted to use its enormous influence — as a ‘trusted’ source of information — to defame the whistleblower to its viewers and readers for the purpose of politically defeating him,” the 29 lawsuit reads. open pages in Florida.











“As part of their concerted effort to tip the political balance to the left, the CNN sought to smear the whistleblower with a series of increasingly outrageous, false and defamatory labels of ‘racism’https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,”Russia lackey”https://news .google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,”Insurgent’ and finally ‘Hitler’,” the complaint states.

Throughout his term, the former Republican president had a bad relationship with major American media outlets such as CNN and The New York Times, which he christened as fake news creators. Trump has often attacked them via Twitter, a network the former president was banned from.





