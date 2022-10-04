Dorival Júnior learned a valuable lesson about Flamengo against Red Bull Bragantino

Flamengo thrashed Red Bull Bragantino 4-1 this Saturday (1), at Maracanã. Even with the elastic victory, coach Dorival Júnior made important observations about the functioning of the team, but also about the use of the cast.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the Flamengo coach noticed a serious disability in one of the players hired in the 2022 season. In a video published on his YouTube channel, Casagrande revealed that the matter was discussed this Monday (3), at the Vulture’s Nest.

Venê said in the video that Dorival Júnior realized that Chilean Arturo Vidal cannot play as the only midfielder in Flamengo’s midfield. The coach replaced Thiago Maia with Everton Cebolinha and left Vidal as the only defending midfielder.

At the age of 35, Vidal almost complicated the match by committing a penalty on Ramirez, which allowed Red Bull Bragantino to tie the match at 1 to 1. With one more, Dorival Júnior intended to put Flamengo further and open the game, as Chives act on the sides. The strategy worked, as shirt 11 gave the pass for Flamengo’s second goal, scored by Pedro.

According to Venê Casagrande, Dorival Júnior understood that Vidal has to work together with Thiago Maia or João Gomes. The Chilean is overloaded when he has to play the role of marker in front of defenders.

Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday (5), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, against Internacional. Rede Globo and Premiere broadcast. The match should serve as a rehearsal for the first game of the Copa do Brasil finals, against Corinthians, on October 12, at Neo Química Arena.

