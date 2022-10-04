Duda Salabert: ‘I will defend that the PDT declares critical support for Lula’ – Politica

Duda Salabert during a session at the Chamber of BH this Monday (3) (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The councilor of Belo Horizonte elected federal deputy last Sunday (02/10) Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) said this Tuesday (04/10) that she will defend “critical support” from the party to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva ( PT). Lula will contest the second round of the presidential election against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election.

Duda Salabert is also the party’s national vice president, which had Ciro Gomes (PDT) as its candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. Ciro was in fourth place, with 3.04%, and a PDT meeting in Brasilia starting at 11:30 am can define the subtitle position in the second turn.

“Today at 11:30 am I will participate in the meeting of the PDT executive. As national vice president of the party and elected federal deputy, I will defend that the PDT declares critical support for Lula’s candidacy”, wrote Duda on social media.

Today at 11:30 am I will participate in the meeting of the PDT executive. As national vice president of the party and elected federal deputy, I will advocate that the PDT declare critical support for Lula’s candidacy. %u2014 Duda Salabert 1212 (@DudaSalabert) October 4, 2022 In the first round of the presidential election, Lula had 48.43% of the valid votes. Bolsonaro was second with 43.20%, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4.16%, and Ciro. The other candidates did not exceed 1%.

J Duda Salabert was the third most voted in Minas for federal deputy, with 208,332. She was behind the also Belo Horizonte councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), with 1,492,047 votes – a historic record in Minas – and the reelection candidate Andr Janones (Avante-MG), with 238,967.

Candidates for federal deputy elected in the 2022 election will take office on February 1, 2023. Duda’s deputy in the Municipal Chamber of BH will be Wagner do Sinjus (PDT).