Dupla Sena pays up to R$ 12.4 MILLION this Tuesday (4); SEE MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE GIVEAWAY

THE Double Seine there will be another draw held this Tuesday (4). The 2426 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$ 12.4 million, paid to players who manage to hit the six dozen.

It is worth mentioning that the modality is the only one that offers two opportunities to players, as it performs two draws in a single contest. The event will be held tonight at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

However, bettors will be able to follow the draw through social media and Caixa’s YouTube channel. Remembering that the guess must be registered by 7 pm on the day of the draw, according to Brasília time.

Last Dupla Sena contest

The last Dupla Sena 2425 contest ended with no winners in the main strip. Therefore, the prize is accumulated in R$ 12 million. The draw took place on Saturday night (1), in São Paulo.

The numbers revealed by the globe were as follows:

1st draw: 01-10-11-28-33-45;

2nd draw: 22-27-36-37-40-42.

Check out the winners in the other tracks:

Prize – First Draw

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 43 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 3,632.09;

With 4 hits – 2,035 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 87.71;

With 3 hits – 37,028 winning bets and each one will receive the value of R$ 2.41.

Prize – Second Draw

With 6 hits – There were no winners

With 5 hits – 29 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 4,846.97;

With 4 hits – 1,483 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 120.35;

With 3 hits – 29,378 winning bets and each one will receive the value of R$ 3.03.

According to the Federal Savings Bankthe amount raised in the contest was R$ 5,146,807.50.

How to bet on Dupla Sena?

Bets can be made in person and over the internet, through the lottery website or app, free for devices that have an Android or iOS operating system.

It is possible to play from 6 to 15 tens, with just 3 numbers guaranteeing some prizes. The minimum bet amount is only R$ 2.50.

Online bets must be at least R$30. The amount must be divided between other modalities, such as Quina, Mega-Sena, Dia de Sorte, lottomania etc.