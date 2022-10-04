Dynamic Island Android Version has been downloaded over 1 million times

Dynamic Island was one of the great novelties presented by Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, integrating the new pill-shaped notch into the device’s operating system. With the new function, users can use the feature to display interactive notifications by hiding the front notch.

This feature is not natively available on any new generation Android phones, however, app developers rushed and quickly rolled out the feature to Google software via an app that can be downloaded for free from the Play Store.