Elected to the Chamber of Deputies, Nikolas and Duda make a preview of the clash – Politics

The day after the first round of the 2022 elections was a celebration for the councilors elected to the positions of state and federal deputies. Yesterday’s session of the Belo Horizonte City Council began with the president of the House, Nely Aquino (Podemos) congratulating the elected candidates. Nikolas Ferreira (PL), Duda Salabert (PDT) and Nely herself will represent Minas in the Chamber of Deputies. J Bim da Ambulncia (Avante), Maca Evaristo (PT) and Bella Gonalves (Psol) were elected state deputies.

Only Bella Gonalves was not present at the Plenary Amynthas de Barros. Nikolas Ferreira arrived a little late, but was greatly applauded by people who were watching the session. The councilor was the most voted federal deputy in the country, with 1,492,047 votes. He was harassed a lot by servers, received compliments and took pictures with several people from the Chamber. A cleaning assistant got emotional when she asked the councilor for a record.

Nikolas said he was surprised by the record vote. “I even put 585,000 votes on my family’s cake. Was amazing. I believe this is the first time in history that a federal deputy from Minas Gerais has won in Brazil.”

The councilor believed that the candidates from So Paulo would receive the most votes. “It surprised not only me, but everyone. Thank God.” According to him, the responsibility increases. Nikolas took the opportunity to complain about the media. “I ask that my constituents beware. They hit the headline and apologize between the lines.”

He also said that the objective now is to fight for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be elected in the second round. “He relies 100% on my strength and dedication. For those who are discouraged: we already beat the lie in the first round.” He also said that many polls pointed to the election of former president Lula in the first round. In most of them, however, the scenario tended towards a second round.

PROPOSALS AND CONFRONTATION Regarding his proposals for the Chamber of Deputies, Nikolas says he intends to expand the work done as a councilor. “Guidelines for the fight against abortion, gender ideology, legalization of drugs. Count on me for the defense of public safety: marginal and vagabond should be treated as such.”

Upon reaching the plenary, Dudley approached Nikolas to congratulate him on his victory, but was not well received. When she had the opportunity to speak on the microphone, the councilor used the time to thank voters for voting, but also to provoke Salabert.

He stated that the councilor is the “most cynical” person he knows and called her a “vibora”. He also recalled that Duda filed a criminal complaint to prevent him from having access to the possession of weapons and accused the councilor of using an episode involving his uncle to make politics.

On Saturday, Nikolas’ uncle got into a fight during a motorcade around the Mineiro. The councilman’s uncle, who is a military policeman, even pulled out a gun. Then Nikolas read a post by Duda on the subject made on social networks and said that she defends the disarmament of the population, but she has an armed escort.

In her time to speak out, the councilor preferred not to respond to the attacks. “May politics be built in the field of ideas and not materialize in physical violence”, she limited herself to saying. She even congratulated all the elected candidates.

On the way out of the plenary, Nikolas commented on the episode. “I need to buy a peroba oil here for the Chamber and deliver it to him”, he said, using the masculine pronoun to refer to Duda. “an absurd cynicism. A person passing cloth to an aggressor who broke a military policeman’s nose in connection with this assault. And then I’m the one who incites hatred. The masks fall off.”

The councilor also said that Salabert always “sang victory” about being the most voted councilor in BH. “Now I leave that title with her. You can feel comfortable, I’ll take the one from Brazil.” Asked if the clashes they had in the City Council of BH, in recent years, will continue in Brasilia, Nikolas said that Duda is irrelevant. “I believe we have better people to fight in Congress.”

J Salabert stated that the two have opposing views on the matter. “He defends that the militarization and arming of the population are important tools for public security. I already have a different view and I follow the numbers that show that arming the population increases violence.”

The councilor declined to talk about Nikolas’ reception of his greeting for the election to the Chamber of Deputies. She just said that since they started to live in the City Hall, they chose to have a clash of ideas that did not enter the personal field. She understands that, in Brasilia, the trend will be the same. “Politics must have this vision of political and ideological debate. We have proposals and visions from different worlds.”

That politics be built in the field of ideas and not materialize in physical violence Duda Salabert (PDT), BH councilor and elected deputy

HISTORIC VOTE

Duda Salabert (PDT) to be the first trans woman from Minas to occupy a seat in the Federal Chamber. She said she was happy with the vote. “It is a victory for human rights and the construction of a new policy in the country, which takes into account groups that have been historically erased and excluded, such as transvestites and transsexuals.”

Salabert also stated that the current generation is the only one capable of stopping the climate crisis. “I understand that my participation is now in the creation of public policies based on climate justice.” She also highlighted that she was honored to be the most voted federal deputy in the history of Minas Gerais.

Regarding the challenges she will face in the Chamber of Deputies, she recalls that when she was elected councilor for BH, she also heard that she would face the most conservative Municipal Chamber in the capital’s history. “We were able to approve important projects for the city. Congress has never stopped being conservative, we have to articulate to replicate at the national level what we did here in the municipal field.”

Salabert highlighted that his term in the Chamber of Deputies has the environmental issue as its central focus. “We know that there is no social justice without environmental justice. We are going to try to build a project to take Minas Gerais and the country out of this economic crisis, building a national fund for economic diversification to overcome this mining dependency on the municipalities. We want to implement a zero deforestation policy in the national biomes and build an employability policy for historically degraded groups, such as women victims of violence, transvestites, transsexuals.”

STATE DEPUTIES Councilors Maca Evaristo (PT) and Bim da Ambulncia (Avante), elected to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), also attended the session. Maca said that she has good expectations for the mandate of state deputy and stressed that her party increased the bench in ALMG. “The increase in the number of women in the Assembly and of black women. good that Parliament has the face of society and that representation. Parliament is a primordial space for us to improve democracy.” Of the 77 parliamentarians elected to the Legislative Assembly, 15 are women, five more than in the current legislature. The presence of black women rose from three to four, with the debut of Maca and the re-election of Leninha (PT), Andria de Jesus (PT) and Ana Paula Siqueira (Rede).

Maca says that Minas Gerais needs to think of a sustainable development model that goes beyond the mining standard. “My priority agendas are education, culture, defense of public service. I want full-time education for the state’s children and teenagers, full-time day care. We still haven’t met the goals of the National Education Plan, which should be implemented by 2022. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

J Bim from Ambulance said that the election increases his responsibility to his constituents. “I want to be in the Assembly to give results for the people of Minas Gerais. I feel prepared to be in the Assembly and conduct any issue with ease.”

The councilor emphasizes that his proposals will be focused primarily on the area of ​​health. “But I also want to bring up topics that were controversial here in the Chamber, such as the peripheral movement of the ‘degree’, debates about arched trucks and modified cars.”