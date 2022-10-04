Elections 2022: Bolsonarism attracts ‘deep Brazil’ that is increasingly distant from the left, say researchers

5 hours ago

Credit, Buddha Mendes/Getty Images photo caption, Bolsonaro passes through Rio de Janeiro neighborhood on Sunday of the first round election

The better-than-expected performance in the first round of the 2022 election of President Jair Bolsonaro in the reelection campaign and of several Bolsonaro candidates for Congress demonstrated a resonance of conservative thinking in very different layers of society.

Bolsonaro, the PL candidate, won 43.2% of valid votes or 51 million votes, a result that was significantly higher than estimated by opinion polls during the electoral race.

Despite accusations of corruption, bad numbers in the economy and a criticized management of the pandemic, the current president has shown political and electoral resilience and is now going to the second round with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The researchers Fabio Baldaia and Tiago Medeiros Araújo, from the Instituto Federal da Bahia, are developing — alongside fellow researchers Sinval Silva de Araújo and Rodrigo Ornelas — studies on how the values ​​of Bolsonarist thought took root with great appeal in broad sectors of the country.

They claim that Bolsonarism has been able to dialogue with new popular layers — from evangelicals to app workers — and with the “deep Brazil” of the interior of the country with greater efficiency than the left in their message.

Below are excerpts from the interview with the researchers:

BBC News Brasil – What do Sunday’s results say about the political profile of Brazilians? Without disregarding the more than 57 million votes that Lula received, is it possible to speak of a “conservative essence” in a significant part of the Brazilian population?

Fábio Baldaia – The hypothesis that we work with is that there are long-lasting elements in the way of being Brazilian that explain Bolsonaro’s rise and political resilience even after the pandemic and an unsuccessful management of the economy in that period. I would not say that there is a conservative essence in Brazilians, but elements of what we call “deep Brazil” that can be translated as an idea of ​​conservatism.

These are elements related to the maintenance of order, to the family, to a certain vision of public security that are still very strong in Brazil, hence Bolsonaro’s move to the second round and the election of many figures supported by him to Congress.

Tiago Medeiros – There is no doubt this appreciation for the place of the family as guarantor and maintainer of stability in the world. And there is the idea, also directly associated with the family, that property is something conquered by the individual and must be guaranteed to the individual. So any state intervention can pose some kind of threat to that.

BBC News Brazil – And how did Bolsonaro manage to be the figure that embraces these elements?

Baldaia – In the sectors of agribusiness expansion in the Midwest and North, especially in regions of deforestation and mining, there is an idea that clearing is ruled by the State, that the State gets in the way and you must act with trickery, deviating from the rules to product. This is a bit like the figure of Bolsonaro.

What was his speech in the pandemic? “We must face the pandemic with an open heart. Go to work and face what happens”. And it is also the discourse of conservatism in public security, that it should give operational autonomy to the police to be able to do what is within reach, kill when it deems necessary. It extols freedom, individual autonomy, but it is not liberalism in the French style, in the English style. It’s about working things out. It is an idea of ​​simplism that we are developing in our texts. Bolsonaro always represents a simple answer to problems that are complex.

And he gives cohesion to Brazilian conservatism by saying that intellectuals, the university elite and the press actually make things difficult, they get in the way. Bolsonaro represents that guy who aggressively beats the table to solve. That’s what the speech of the imbrochable in the first round goes through.

BBC News Brazil – In economically vulnerable sectors in Brazil, the family often ends up being one of the few elements of support. The right and Bolsonarism practically monopolize the discourse on the subject. Why does the left have difficulty articulating its own discourse on family?

Medeiros – My hypothesis is that the world left, not only in Brazil but in the West, is still stuck with concepts of May 1968 in France. That was when conservatism became associated with fixed and dominant structures of Western society, which should be fought for their content and symbology, and the family was one of these nuclei.

Baldaia – I don’t know if at some point there was an interest on the part of some major leftist movement in the Western world to offer a discourse on the family. What appeared were very fair policies in the sense of guaranteeing civil rights, insertion in society and representation, for example, of the LGBT population, but this did not appear as something that broadened the concept of family.

Embedding a discourse on the family is to recognize that it is a way of organizing society but that it can be reconfigured. I don’t think there is a central concern [da esquerda] to present things this way, that there are people in the family in different ways, with different arrangements, but that this will not shake the bond of affection, the bond of pride, the bond of permanence in the family.

The right also works well with the concept because it works with a closed idea of ​​the family nucleus.

Credit, lincon zarbietti photo caption, Application platforms represent new configuration of the labor market and the working class

BBC News Brasil – Has Bolsonarism been able to speak to some less favored social strata more efficiently than the left?

Baldaia – We saw a great pro-Lula coalition, of academics, artists, which even gave the impression of victory in the first round. But from the results of Sunday’s election, it was realized that this did not communicate directly with the base of the masses. We don’t have 43% of the elite in Brazil.

There is a distance from the discourse of the left with this social base that involves popular religiosity, which involves “making do” in life: the motoboy, the person who rides Uber, the hot dog seller or the baiana do acarajé, the one who has to turn around to pay the bills.

It seems to me that there is a difficulty in dealing with a new job market, with less formal contract, with a working class of platforms, more unstable, and the world of a society that is not Catholic. Brazil is ceasing to be a Catholic country.

I think that this second round gave a shock of reality that there is a big bubble, that this grand coalition is not necessarily talking to the lower classes and the interior of Brazil. The idea of ​​blaming seems to prevail on the left. Something like “look, I’m bringing the truth to you. I’m presenting an illustrated speech. You’re not accepting it, it’s your fault”.

BBC News Brasil – What are the prospects for the coming years of Bolsonarism after the second round?

Baldaia – The reversal of 6 million votes, which was the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro, is very difficult to happen. A turnaround is possible, but I would bet on a close election for Lula and that he will have to work with many concessions in Parliament to achieve a minimum of governability.

I don’t think it’s going to be a leftist government at all. It will be a government of composition, of patchwork, of recreating a ministry to be able to distribute positions. So it will be a very complicated government, with the risk of impeachment all the time since it will not have a majority in the Senate, but a numerous opposition. There is a risk of having Supreme Minister choices barred by senators, which would represent a serious crisis.

And socially, Bolsonarism will be strong and alive in the states and municipalities. As an ideological construction, he is very powerful and will be a very strong opposition, playing on his own ground: anti-systemic Bolsonarism, as an opposition, will “play at home”.

Medeiros – We believe that Bolsonarism is not a strictly political phenomenon, unlike Lulismo, but a sociocultural phenomenon. Bolsonaro appears as the one who lends his name to add a series of values, representations and practices that were dispersed in the culture and that achieved centrality and unification in his figure.

Unified in an identity with a certain pride, a certain vigor and now even with the memory of having been in power. They will be in the next elections and in our daily lives. Either we learn to deal, to dialogue and to circumvent the contradictions of this phenomenon or we will always be under this polarizing and constant setback that has only helped to bury the country.