Elections 2022: how research institutes explain Bolsonaro underestimated in polls

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Elections 2022: how research institutes explain Bolsonaro underestimated in polls 2 Views

  • Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

woman scans biometrics before voting

Credit, JARBS OLIVEIRA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Research institutes, which were already the target of contestation during the campaign, entered the hot seat after the release of the results of the first round. This is because the ballot box revealed that the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was above what the main electoral polls indicated. He obtained 43.2% of the valid votes (white and null votes disregarded) and will contest the second round against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who obtained 48.4%, finishing in first place.

In a press conference on Sunday night, Bolsonaro said, when questioned by journalists, that the election result “demoralized research institutes once and for all” by predicting lower votes than they received. “This will no longer exist, because I don’t think they will continue doing research, these people,” he said.

“The credibility of the institutes, which was already questioned by Bolsonaristas, is now questioned by the rest of society. It is certainly not manipulation, but it is a limitation [dos institutos] that we need to understand”, he told BBC News Brasil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

It is false that the city of Barreiras, in Bahia, registered a number of votes for Lula higher than the population of the municipality

posted on 10/05/2022 12:13 (credit: Proof) Investigated by: Piauí and State Mail False: It is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved