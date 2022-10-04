Elections 2022: how research institutes explain Bolsonaro underestimated in polls

Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber

Research institutes, which were already the target of contestation during the campaign, entered the hot seat after the release of the results of the first round. This is because the ballot box revealed that the performance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was above what the main electoral polls indicated. He obtained 43.2% of the valid votes (white and null votes disregarded) and will contest the second round against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who obtained 48.4%, finishing in first place.

In a press conference on Sunday night, Bolsonaro said, when questioned by journalists, that the election result “demoralized research institutes once and for all” by predicting lower votes than they received. “This will no longer exist, because I don’t think they will continue doing research, these people,” he said.

“The credibility of the institutes, which was already questioned by Bolsonaristas, is now questioned by the rest of society. It is certainly not manipulation, but it is a limitation [dos institutos] that we need to understand”, he told BBC News Brasil.

This Monday, the main institutes sought to point out possible explanations for the differences between the polls and the results of the polls and refuted that there were errors in the polls. Among the explanations presented are a last-minute migration of votes from Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) to Bolsonaro, the so-called useful vote, and a high abstention that must have affected Lula’s voters more.

The institutes Ipec, Datafolha and Quaest insist that electoral polls are portraits of the voter’s intention at the time of the interviews. According to the institutes, the polls do not serve as a prediction for the results of the polls because voters can change their vote until the moment they enter the numbers of their candidates in the voting booth.

Datafolha and Ipec gave Lula a 14-point advantage in their surveys released on the eve of the vote, while Quaest measured an 11-point difference. The three institutes carry out face-to-face surveys. Considering the margin of error, the three polls did not allow us to pinpoint whether or not the presidential race would end in the first round.

The ballot box showed a tighter advantage for the PT. With 99.99% of the polls counted, he obtained 48.4% of valid votes, against 43.20% for Bolsonaro – a difference of five percentage points.

Simone Tebet (MDB) was third, with 4.16%, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 3.04%.

In a note sent to BBC News Brasil, Ipec highlighted the institute’s successes.

“Specifically with regard to these presidential elections, our latest poll showed that it was not possible to say whether or not the election would end in the first round. This was confirmed. The Ipec poll pointed to Lula as the candidate who would be better positioned in the 1st round. confirmed. President Jair Bolsonaro scored 6 points more than the survey showed,” the statement said.

According to the institute, the president’s performance was the result of a last-minute migration of votes, which came from part of those who intended to vote for Ciro and Tebet, as well as voters who were undecided and opted for Bolsonaro.

“In our assessment, this (Bolsonaro’s largest vote) occurred due to trends already pointed out by the survey: 3% who were still undecided; Ciro Gomes, who appeared in the survey with 5% and obtained 3% of the votes in the counting; in addition to the Simone Tebet’s index, which was also one point below what the survey showed (it obtained 4% in the calculation against 5% in the survey)”, argues the note from Ipec.

The director of Datafolha, Luciana Chong, made a similar analysis in an interview with the news channel Globo News.

“We believe that there was a last-minute decision movement, especially from voters of Ciro, Simone Tebet, undecided and those who could vote white and null, and this movement ended up being more in favor of Bolsonaro. That’s why he got a result. greater than the poll had captured on the eve of the election,” he said.

Chong did not respond to BBC News Brasil’s request for an interview, as did Felipe Nunes, from Quaest.

Ipec also said through the note that it is constantly re-evaluating two methodologies.

“Ipec is associated with ABEP [Associação Brasileira de Empresas de Pesquisa]follows the ESOMAR code of ethics [associação internacional do setor] and the highest internationally adopted standards in the methods used in their research. In addition, he is committed and committed to always analyzing, identifying and applying technical and methodological improvements that contribute to the advancement and accuracy of the results of his research, as he knows that this process is continuous”, he highlighted.

‘Mobilized voters favored Bolsonaro’

Andrei Roman, president of AtlasIntel, a company that drew attention this year when conducting election surveys with online interviews, assessed that there was indeed a mistake on the part of the research institutes.

“No, the polls were wrong! Atlas came closer than any other and even in our poll Bolsonaro was underestimated by 2pp [pontos percentuais] and Lula overestimated 2pp. The difference of 9 points in Atlas ended up being 5 points in the result. We need to face this outcome honestly,” he wrote on Twitter, in response to a comment by Folha de S. Paulo newspaper columnist Mônica Bergamo, arguing that the polls were right.

The latest AtlasIntel poll indicated that Lula had 50.3% of the valid votes, against 41.1% for Bolsonaro.

In addition to the transfer of votes from Ciro and Tebet to Bolsonaro, Roman believes that Bolsonaro’s better result was pulled by a more “hard” mobilization of his electorate due to the possibility of Lula winning already in the first round, indicated in the polls. This, he reckons, reduced the president’s voter abstention.

“The Datafolha poll showing a possible victory for Lula in the first round scares the electorate in a way that they turn out en masse”, he believes.

In addition, Roman also considers that Ipec and Datafolha overestimated in their sample interviews the weight of lower-income voters, who tend to support Lula more.

Both do not use income quotas to seek a fixed proportion of interviewees with a certain remuneration, as they assess that family earnings are very unstable in Brazil, that is, the income of families would fluctuate widely.

As a result, surveys by Ipec and Datafolha usually interview more than 50% of people with a family income of up to two minimum wages, while the most recent data from the IBGE, from 2021, indicates that this group represents 38% of the population.

‘Lula’s votes were swallowed up by abstention’

Political scientist Antonio Lavareda, president of the Scientific Council of Ipespe (Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research), an institute that conducts telephone surveys, also considers that the greater mobilization of Bolsonaro’s voters seems to have made a difference in the results of the polls.

Lavareda, however, does not consider that the polls were wrong, as Roman does. In a demonstration on Twitter, he also repeated that polls are not a predictor of the ballot balance and highlighted that polls cannot measure what will be the abstention on voting day and how this will affect the results.

The political scientist proposed in his Twitter an analysis comparing the intentions of total votes measured in the last Ipespe poll and the total result of the polls, instead of comparing the valid votes.

Considering this reading, which does not rule out white votes, null votes and people who say they don’t know who to vote for, Ipespe measured 46% of voters’ support for Lula, and 33% for Bolsonaro.

The TSE result, taking into account blanks, nulls and abstentions, shows that PT received the votes of 36.60% of all eligible voters, against 32.64% for Bolsonaro.

The other candidates added together, in turn, appeared with 16% in the last Ipespe poll, and were left with only 6.33%, always considering the votes obtained in the total number of voters eligible to vote.

In this analysis by Lavareda, it was not Bolsonaro’s vote that the Ipespe poll “wrong” for less, but Lula’s that would have been overestimated.

“On the day, there was an abstention of 20.95% that this poll and no other could measure. Lula lost 9 points and the non-competitive candidates another 9 points. Lula due to the vulnerability — cost of voting — of his poorest electorate . The other candidates certainly for not being competitive”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Of course, there may have been useful voting movements. But the fact is that its resilience must be credited, above all, to the socioeconomic profile of its supporters and their ‘rate of enthusiasm’, as can be seen from the demonstrations it calls for. In other words, the poll estimated Bolsonaro practically equal to his performance. While part of Lula’s votes were swallowed up by abstention,” added Lavareda.

State disputes are also controversial.

In addition to the discrepancies on the national scene, Bolsonar candidates had significant votes in some disputes for state governments. In São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) took first place and will contest the second round against Fernando Haddad (PT), who led the polls.

In Rio Grande do Sul, Onyx Lorenzoni (PL) also performed better than expected, winning the first round, and will play in the second round against Eduardo Leite (PSDB), who was leading polls before the election, but ended up almost falling behind. out of the second round.

Results like these led the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), to once again defend that Congress should approve a regulation with rules for the institutes.

“We had polls that showed Tarcísio 10 points behind and the reality of the election shows Tarcísio ahead. The votes and expressions of the Brazilian population make it clear that polling companies should not be used to lead the electorate”, he defended in an interview with news channel Globo News.

At the beginning of the year, a proposal was debated in Congress, but it did not advance. The initial proposal foresaw that the institutes should report a percentage of correct answers in the polls carried out in the last five elections. In addition, it prohibited the publication of polls on the eve of the vote.

Antonio Lavareda, from Ipespe, also refutes that there were errors in the state surveys. In his opinion, the strong polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro affected the final decision of voters in state disputes, leading to an alignment between the vote for president in that state and the choice of the candidate for the government supported by him.

“In almost all the states where the governor’s election was decided this Sunday, the polls anticipated this trend. As for the last minute changes, they were exactly that. Final moves that occurred after the last poll results were released.”

“Precisely as the theory of strategic voting supposes: voters who use the data from the latest surveys to change their behavior. In states like São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, and Bahia, a process of ‘alignment’ with the super polarized national dispute”, he added.