Elections 2022 in BA: Jerônimo Rodrigues has the biggest victory in Iuiú; ACM Neto in Rio Real | Elections 2022 in Bahia

Iuiú and Jacaraci were the most lulist cities in the first round. The first mentioned registered, in all, 85.18% of the votes in Jerônimo for the presidency. According to an estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Iuiú had an estimated population of 11,038 inhabitants in 2021.
See the five cities in Bahia that most supported Jerônimo on Sunday (2):
1st – Iuiu (85.18%)
2nd – Jacaraci (82.72%)
3rd – President Dutra (82.26%)
4th – Caetanos (82.20%)
5th – Swallow (79.72%)
In the entire state, Jerônimo got 49.45% of the votes against 40.80% for ACM Neto. When comparing the number of cities, ACM Neto won the majority of votes in the first round of the presidential election in 66 of the 417 municipalities.
See the five Bahian cities that most supported ACM Neto on Sunday (2):
- 1st – Rio Real (62.30%)
- 2nd – Novo Horizonte (61.67%)
- 3rd – Cairu (60.20%)
- 4th – Piatã (60.13%)
- 5th – Tapirs (59.41%)
