Elections 2022 in BA: Jerônimo Rodrigues has the biggest victory in Iuiú; ACM Neto in Rio Real | Elections 2022 in Bahia

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Elections 2022 in BA: Jerônimo Rodrigues has the biggest victory in Iuiú; ACM Neto in Rio Real | Elections 2022 in Bahia 0 Views

Jerônimo Rodrigues had a majority of votes in 351 of the 417 cities in Bahia — Photo: g1

Iuiú and Jacaraci were the most lulist cities in the first round. The first mentioned registered, in all, 85.18% of the votes in Jerônimo for the presidency. According to an estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Iuiú had an estimated population of 11,038 inhabitants in 2021.

See the five cities in Bahia that most supported Jerônimo on Sunday (2):

1st – Iuiu (85.18%)
2nd – Jacaraci (82.72%)
3rd – President Dutra (82.26%)
4th – Caetanos (82.20%)
5th – Swallow (79.72%)

Cities that more voted for Jerome

CitiesJerome RodriguesACM Neto
Yuu5,378 votes (85.18%)637 votes (10.09%)
Jacaraci6,773 votes (82.72%)940 votes (11.48%)
President Dutra7,571 votes (82.26%)1,346 votes (14.62%)
Caetanos5,952 votes (82.20%)1,036 votes (14.31%)
swallow7,551 votes (79.72%)1,708 votes (18.03%)
New Tank8,278 votes (79.31%)1,596 votes (15.29%)
Palms of Monte Alto10,036 votes (79.02%)2,171 votes (17.09%)
Ibipeba8,015 votes (77.82%)1,959 votes (19.02%)
Guajeru3,528 votes (77.64%)871 votes (19.17%)
New Redemption3,519 votes (77.15%)886 votes (19.43%)

In the entire state, Jerônimo got 49.45% of the votes against 40.80% for ACM Neto. When comparing the number of cities, ACM Neto won the majority of votes in the first round of the presidential election in 66 of the 417 municipalities.

See the five Bahian cities that most supported ACM Neto on Sunday (2):

  • 1st – Rio Real (62.30%)
  • 2nd – Novo Horizonte (61.67%)
  • 3rd – Cairu (60.20%)
  • 4th – Piatã (60.13%)
  • 5th – Tapirs (59.41%)

Cities that voted the most for ACM Neto

CitiesACM NetoJerome
Rio Real12,488 votes (62.30%)6,186 votes (30.86%)
New Horizon4,338 votes (61.67%)2,445 votes (34.76%)
fall6,261 votes (60.20%)3,271 votes (31.45%)
Piatã7,067 votes (60.13%)4,162 votes (35.42%)
tapirs4,734 votes (59.41%)2,871 votes (36.03%)
Itatim5,591 votes (59.38%)3,014 votes (32.01%)
New Point5,866 votes (59.37%)3,590 votes (36.34%)
Conceição do Jacuípe10,935 votes (55.42%)7,148 votes (36.23%)
Santa Cruz da Vitória1,728 votes (55%)1,185 votes (37.71%)
Itapetinga19,515 votes (54.56%)10,834 votes (30.29%)

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻

Listen to ‘I Explain To You’ 🎙

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Flamengo and Inter tie and Palmeiras can extend their lead in first

Flamengo and Internacional drew 0-0, today (5), at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved