Elections 2022: Lula or Bolsonaro? Ex-military millionaire shocks him by saying he will make money in any scenario; understand

Elections 2022: who will be the next president, Lula or Bolsonaro? The answer to that question will begin to be answered this Sunday (2), at the polls.

But there is a much more important question – and one that very few people are raising. How much money Will you win in the Lula government or in the Bolsonaro government?

This one is a lot more relevant for each person’s personal life, regardless of the outcome of the elections.

After all, regardless of your political convictions, the material reality is that the next president’s decisions have far less effect on your life than your own. actions and decisions.

And the truth is that it is possible to make money in any of the scenarios. If Lula wins, you can make 2023 one of the years most profitable of your life. And if Bolsonaro wins, the same thing. Elections don’t matter in this case.

And who says that is not me, but an ex-military who started from scratch and became, simply, a multi-million trader on the stock exchange, who earns more than R$ 10,000 a day.

I will show you exactly how this is possible and how you can seek to replicate it in your financial life.

Understand how you can earn up to R$ 5,000 in the same dayirrespective of the elections

André Antunes is categorical in saying that, regardless of the results of the polls, he will make money.

“I built my life (and my freedoms) so that I would never depend on the government or ruler, I would not depend on the State, conditioning what I could or could not be and do”, says the former soldier.

This is possible because Antunes carries out short-term operations on the Stock Exchange and the Cryptocurrency market. I know it sounds complex, but I’m going to show you exactly how it’s possible, and how you don’t depend on the election results to have a chance to win that money.

Short-term operations are generally made using stocks, the dollar or bitcoin. When you invest in these assets, using the right techniques, you can make a lot of money – even much more than you have been investing.

According to Antunes, it is possible to earn BRL 50, BRL 100, even BRL 150 per day with an investment of just BRL 300 to BRL 1,000.

Want to see an example? Just see the gains that Antunes students had using your method. He made available some brokerage notes (which act as earnings receipts):

(Source: André Antunes personal archive)

(Image: André Antunes personal archive)

(Source: André Antunes personal archive)

You can start from scratch and have your first earnings in no time

These are gains that can reach R$ 5,600 net – per day, depending on how much you have to invest. Of course, as it is a variable income, this gain will not necessarily remain at this level every day.

I know that may seem like absurd gains and even offensive in some sense, but know that this is the reality of someone who does this in a professional way.

It is unreasonable to expect that you will earn this if you are just starting out. But you can, without a doubt, earn BRL 50, BRL 100 or even BRL 1,000 a day using these techniques, even if Lula or Bolsonaro wins the elections.

And that’s even if Lula or Bolsonaro come to power, whatever. These are gains that depend more on the right knowledge and the right attitude than on government decisions.

“Regardless of what most Brazilians decide today at the polls, I know I will make money…” – André Antunes

Access qualification training 100% free

If you were at least interested in this possibility, but have no idea how it works, I have good news for you.

André Antunes himself, through his company Scalper and in partnership with Grupo Empiricus, is releasing a intensive qualification training in lightning time.

First of all, you need to be aware of the risks involved. These trades are risky and it is not recommended that you put your equity on the line in this strategy.

The idea here is to start small. It’s not just putting more money into doing more. Here this account does not work. And put a little to make a lot of money. Combined?

It’s just 24 hours in which you’ll start from scratch and be in full condition to make your first operations – with a very high chance of pocketing good money, regardless of the election results.

And the best: all 100% free.

That’s right. I know it sounds like a lie or a prank, but it’s true. This is an unprecedented, daring initiative, and its objective is to bring this very high-level knowledge to more people.

In other words, you have nothing to lose by accessing training. It’s free and you can put good money in your account in no time.

Just click on the link below and take an important step in your financial life.