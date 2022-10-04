Electronic voting machine is ‘one of the strengths’ of the Brazilian electoral system, says international observer | Elections 2022

The head of the Observation Mission of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organs (Uniore), Lorenzo Córdova, said this Monday (3) that the electronic voting machine is “one of the strengths” of the Brazilian electoral system.

Uniore is an organization made up of 30 electoral bodies from 23 countries on the American continent. In August, the entity signed an agreement with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to carry out an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) in the 2022 General Elections.

“The mission can conclude and highlight with satisfaction that one of the strengths that we observe in the Brazilian electoral system is precisely the use of the electronic voting machine,” Lorenzo Córdova told a press conference after the group observed the first round of voting.

The head of the mission also said that the polls are no longer an “object of political discussion” and that this is “great news.

“The trust that citizens have placed in electronic voting machines, which are no longer an object of political discussion, is great news in our view,” he said.

Córdova said that, to date, the mission has already carried out three stages:

THE first mission took place in August and consisted of conversations with electoral authorities, political analysts, civic organizations, legislators, party representatives, the federal police and the media. Córdova reported that this mission was successful.

took place in August and consisted of conversations with electoral authorities, political analysts, civic organizations, legislators, party representatives, the federal police and the media. Córdova reported that this mission was successful. the second mission it was more technical and took place in September. On the occasion, computer experts from electoral bodies who dedicated themselves to getting to know the electoral system in a deeper way and carrying out various functionality tests on the electronic voting machine.

it was more technical and took place in September. On the occasion, computer experts from electoral bodies who dedicated themselves to getting to know the electoral system in a deeper way and carrying out various functionality tests on the electronic voting machine. THE third mission was held on election day and, according to Uniore, involved around 40 representatives of electoral bodies affiliated to the association, including magistrates and officials from electoral bodies in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador , Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

During the interview, Córdova stated that, among the conclusions of the third stage, there was a “special recognition” of the confidence of Brazilians in the electoral system.

“The mission recognizes and highlights the confidence of the Brazilian electorate in its electoral system, as well as the civic vocation of citizens who have demonstrated and materialized in the peaceful appearance at the polls to exercise the right to vote”, he pointed out.

The mission also congratulated the TSE and said that the Court is a “regional reference” in the implementation of electronic voting. In addition, they praised the court’s work in combating disinformation and fake news.

“The mission congratulates the Superior Electoral Court of Brazil and recognizes the work carried out to carry out an electoral process that offers all the guarantees to the Brazilian people and that was contemplated with all the conditions of electoral integrity that a democratic election requires”, said Córdova.

Another point highlighted was that the electronic voting method “has been consolidated in the culture of Brazilian citizens who go to voting centers with confidence and knowledge of the procedure”.

The head of the mission also said that the study on the first round will be delivered to the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes and that the mission will continue in the second round.

Portuguese-speaking observers