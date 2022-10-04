Eliana at Globo? Silvio Santos comments on the departure of the SBT presenter and reveals the replacement

Eliana is the target of rumors about a trip to TV Globo two months ago. Although she has already declined the invitation and is preparing to present the Telethon, the subject still generates buzz among television lovers. Despite the repercussion, one person in particular seems to be out of the loop: Silvio Santoswho is back to work after a long period away from the small screens.

In a rare interview with journalist Roger Turchetti, Silvio was asked about Eliana’s departure from SBT, where she has commanded Sundays for 13 years. “Whose output?” asked the communicator. Upon being informed about the rumors that surround your contractor, the owner of the trunk made a joke and even handed over who is in line to replace the blonde.

“Look, if Eliana leaves SBT, Patricia [Abravanel] going to have a party at her house. Already have up to 100 guests“, joked Silvio. Daughter 04 replaced her father in the “Silvio Santos Program” during the months he was absent from television.

WHAT DOES ELIANA SAY ABOUT GOING TO GLOBO?

So far, Eliana has not commented directly on the rumors of going to TV Globo. The presenter was limited to releasing notes through the press office.

“Contrary to what has been reported about Eliana this week, We clarify that the presenter did not receive invitations or had any contact with another broadcaster. Eliana remains vice-leader on Sundays ahead of the program ‘Eliana’, on SBT”, said the press office.

A few days later, Eliana’s communication team adopted a stricter tone to ensure that she did not go to TV Globo. “Once again we came to inform you in a forceful way that Eliana did not receive any invitation or had contact with another broadcaster. Eliana remains vice-leader on Sundays ahead of the Eliana Program, on SBT”, clarified the press office.