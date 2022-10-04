Elmano says he won’t have contests in the next few months; objective is to call approved

Asked about holding public tenders in the coming months, the governor of Ceará, Elmano Freitas (PT), says he has no intention of announcing new elections in the coming months. “I have public service candidates from the Health Department to call, candidates from the Civil Police to call, so the first measure is to call those who have been approved,” he said in an interview with Rádio O POVO CBN and CBN Cariri this Tuesday, 4.

According to him, it will be necessary to evaluate the recomposition resulting from the loss of ICMS, which must be decided in Congress, in order to make decisions. “I have a maxim, which is to maintain the fiscal balance of the State. And in no way will I compromise that”, he stressed.

Elmano Freitas (PT) also stated that, in Public Security, he wants to increase the Policing Command for Intensive and Ostensive Action Rounds (Raio) for all municipalities in Ceará and intends to implement psychological support centers in all Military Police battalions. The manager’s objective will also be to increase the number of the Civil Police.

