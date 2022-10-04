Elon Musk Goes Back And Agrees To Buy Twitter At Original Price, US Press Says | Technology

The businessman and the social network have not yet commented. The newspaper report was based on sources who would be following the negotiation closely.

The court case began in July after he announced that it would withdraw from the negotiation. At the time, Musk stated that he would leave the deal because he had not been properly informed about the amount of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Twitter, in turn, says that it followed what was planned and that the businessman was the one who failed to comply with the negotiation. Therefore, the company filed a lawsuit against Musk.

What the reports say

According to the Washington Post, Twitter shareholders are considering the proposal, but some of the company’s leaders are still skeptical and suspect the new offer could be a legal ploy.

The Bloomberg portal adds that Musk would have backed off because his legal team realized that he probably wouldn’t be able to win the legal dispute.

The first pretrial decisions in favor of Twitter and the difficulty in proving that the social network had failed with the terms of the contract would have weighed in this regard, according to the reports.

Elon Musk and Twitter: An Old and Controversial Relationship