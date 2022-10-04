Elon Musk makes new proposal to buy Twitter, says agency

Businessman Elon Musk has made a new proposal to buy Twitter, according to information from Bloomberg.

The offer, which maintained the value of US$54.20 for each share of the company, was made through a letter, people close to the negotiations told Bloomberg. With the rumors, Twitter’s stock jumped more than 10% in the early afternoon (Brasilia time).

Musk was facing a legal battle over his decision in July to withdraw from the purchase of the social network, a deal valued at $44 billion. The billionaire claimed that Twitter had not specified how many of its users were fake. He wanted proof that less than 5% of the profiles met these conditions, as argued by Twitter. Musk believed that the percentage of fakes was 10%.

Twitter sued Musk on the grounds that the cancellation of the deal was “invalid and unlawful”. The destination of the purchase and sale was scheduled to be defined in court from October 17th. In early September, Twitter shareholders approved the definitive sale of the company to Musk.

The drop in the deal, according to Musk, also occurred because Twitter laid off top executives and a third of its talent acquisition team. With that, the company would have violated a clause of the agreement on the obligation to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current organization”.

At the end of August, Elon Musk received new weapons for the legal dispute with Twitter. Peiter Zatko, former head of security for the social network, said the company lied to the entrepreneur about the social network’s ability to detect fake profiles – the so-called bots (robots).

According to him, Twitter does not even have the necessary tools to assess the impact of these fakes. That is, one more concrete reason for Musk to convince the justice that he cannot fulfill the purchase agreement.