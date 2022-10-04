Endrick wins a sequence at Palmeiras and Abel Ferreira becomes a target in the press: “The longer it takes, the worse”

With the recent victories in the derby against Santos and Atlético Mineiro, the last one this Wednesday (28), valid for the 28th round of the competition, Palmeiras further increased their advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Now with 60 points, the São Paulo team has three triumphs and two draws in the last five games and a nine-point advantage over the vice-leader, Fluminense.

Before the match this Monday (3), against Botafogo, away from home, at 20h, the Palmeiras fan returned to pay attention to the lineup. That’s because the young striker Endrick is once again among those listed, and there is even more expectation to know if the 16-year-old gem of the youth ranks will make his debut. In the press, coach Abel Ferreira has already been prodded for the “delay”.

UOL columnists gave their opinion on the matter. “Yes (I should have played already). There is great expectation for his debut and Palmeiras’ moment is ideal for a youngster to have his first minutes as a professional”, said Menon. “Abel runs the risk of becoming known as “the coach who stopped a genius”, says Milton Neves .

“It has already hit the ceiling at the base. It’s time to evolve in professionals. Gaining minutes”, said Rodrigo Coutinho. Although there were those who agreed with Abel in the caution, Vitor Guedes was even more emphatic: “Yes, a long time ago. Ready and mature, who will see Endrick is the European fans, Palmeiras fans deserve, at least, to taste the beginning of the history of those who have everything to be great”.