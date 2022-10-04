Erika Hilton, Duda Salabert, Linda Brasil and Dani Balbi: who are the trans MPs elected in 2022 | Elections 2022

Federal deputies Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG), and state deputies Linda Brasil (PSOL), and Dani Balbi (PCdoB), elected last Sunday (2), will be the first trans women to occupy the Chamber of Deputies and the legislative assemblies of Sergipe and Rio de Janeiro.

The candidacy of transgender people in the elections jumped 44% between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals.

Before running for the Chamber of Deputies, Hilton and Salabert were also the first trans councilors elected in São Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively. The two are among the 50 most voted federal deputies in all of Brazil.

Linda Brasil (PSOL) from Sergipe will be the first trans woman to compose the Legislative Assembly of Sergipe with another 23 elected, as well as Dani Balbi, in Rio de Janeiro.

See, below, the political trajectory of the deputies.

1 of 4 Erika Hilton at the 5th Trans Pride March in SP — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Erika Hilton at the 5th Trans Pride March in SP — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

First trans woman elected federal deputy by SP, Erika Hilton, 29, was the 17th most voted federal deputy in all of Brazil. In an interview with g1, Erika talked about the importance of conquest for the trans and transvestite population.

“I feel like giving a cry of despair to those who have always been underrepresented, treated as second-class citizens in this country and who are now returning to try to rebuild our citizenship and our dignity”, celebrated the deputy.

Erika Santos Silva held her first political position in 2018 as a state co-deputy for Mandata Ativista, the first collective mandate of the state of São Paulo, in the Legislative Assembly (Alesp).

In 2020, Erika Hilton became the first trans councilor elected in the capital of São Paulo, with 50,508 votes. She was also the most voted woman for the position that year.

Two outstanding performances by Erika as a councilor were as president of the Extraordinary Commission on Human Rights and Citizenship and as president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Violence Against Trans Persons and Transvestites.

2 of 4 Duda Salabert is the first trans woman in the history of the Municipality of BH and was the elected councilor with the most votes in 2020. — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook by Duda Salabert Duda Salabert is the first trans woman in the history of the Municipality of BH and was the councilor elected with the most votes in 2020. — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook by Duda Salabert

With more than 208 thousand votes, Duda Salabert (PDT) is the first trans federal deputy in the history of Minas Gerais. She was ranked 39th on the list of the 50 most voted deputies in the 2022 elections.

In 2020, Duda Salabert was elected the first trans councilor in Belo Horizonte, becoming the most voted in the history of the capital of Minas Gerais, with 37,613 votes.

3 of 4 Linda Brasil – first trans state deputy elected in Sergipe — Photo: Personal archive Linda Brasil – first trans state deputy elected in Sergipe — Photo: Personal archive

First trans woman to hold the position of state deputy in Sergipe, Linda Brasil was also the first trans councilor in Aracaju. She ran for councilor and state deputy in 2016 and 2018.

4 of 4 Dani Balbi (PC do B) is Alerj’s first transsexual parliamentarian — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Dani Balbi (PC do B) is Alerj’s first transsexual parliamentarian — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo