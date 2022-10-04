Fallout turns 25 and Fallout 76 is free on different platforms and services

Bethesda promises more news for the franchise later this month

One of Bethesda’s biggest franchises, Fallout is turning 25. The first title arrived in 1997 as a PC RPG. Today, the franchise has several titles, being the multiplayer Fallout 76 the last one released. The game will be free between October 4th and 11th on different platforms.

Fallout 76 and its new update, “The Pitt”, will be free on all platforms the game was released on: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“In October 1997, players were introduced to the post-nuclear world of Fallout and its memorable characters, radioactive monstrosities, impactful dialogue and reminded that war… war never changes.

25 years later, the Fallout series is one of the best-selling franchises, which not only helped define PC roleplaying games and spawned titles across multiple generations of consoles, but also unfolded into board games and even a television series already in production. Join us as we celebrate a landmark year for Fallout throughout October!”

Fallout 76 on Amazon Prime Gaming and Xbox Game Pass

Amazon Prime subscribers, through Prime Gaming, will be able to redeem Fallout 76 for PC from today until November 1st. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to try the game until October 24th through the Xbox Game Pass Advantages (perks in English) of the Microsoft subscription service.

Fallout Shelter, mobile title, will receive its first update in four years. The mobile game will welcome “an alien threat in a new questline with new enemies. Fight with new weapons, recruit new Dwellers, and decorate the Vault with a celebration theme.”

“This month will be a bombshell for Fallout fans and this time you won’t need a Hideout to hide in. We look forward to seeing you emerging during our 25th Anniversary celebration!” Bethesda said on its official website.

Fallout: London is a new game-sized mod coming in 2023

New video reveals diverse settings in a post-apocalyptic London



