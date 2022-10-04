Fan sells out new Atlético shirt that will debut next Sunday

In general, Atlético’s fans approved the pink shirt, launched last Friday (30) with Adidas for Pink October, breast cancer awareness month. Despite criticism from some fans who complained about what they called a “lack of creativity” to create the new shirt, the shirt was a success and has already sold out, with 10,000 sales on Galo’s online store. The shirt’s debut will be made in the next game, against Ceará for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

It is worth remembering that the CBF changed the date and time of the confrontation of the Brasileirão round between Atlético and Ceará. The two clubs would previously close the round on the already traditional Monday night, but with the change they will play on Sunday. The match, previously scheduled for 8:00 pm on Monday, October 10, will now take place at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at Mineirão.

Atlético will have absences in the next round

Atlético-MG finally returned to give joy to the fan who went to Mineirão. The alvinegro team beat Fluminense, 2-0, this Saturday (01), for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, at Gigante da Pampulha and broke a fast of seven games without winning at the stadium. Both goals were scored by Hulk. Despite the victory, Galo has bad news: Keno is out of the next match against Santos by suspension with the 3rd yellow card.

With the result, Galo reached 43 points and remains outside the classification zone for next year’s Libertadores. Atlético’s next game will be against Santos, on Wednesday (5), at Vila Belmiro, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

“Victory always comes at a good time, but it was already too late. We can’t stay that long, with the strength we have at home, stay as long without winning as we used to. We will see. Tomorrow we will have a day off after a long time. It is important when the player enters well. We gain options and they gain confidence”, explained coach Cuca.